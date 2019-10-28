Enemies continue to hatch plots, but fail

“Resistance is up and lively in Middle East fronts and this resistance has made the enemy to hatch plots but they won’t succeed,” said Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Monday, addressing a conference in the city of Damghan in Semnan province titled “resistance fighters in alien countries”.

He mentioned that what is frightening the Zionist regime is Palestine’s resistance.

Larijani, Islamic Azad University’s president as well as Nigerian Shia Sheikh Zakzaki’s family and other Islamic resistance fighters and their families from Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria and Palestine took part in the event.

