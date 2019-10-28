Larijani: Threat of war aimed at destroying Iran's economy

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second phase of Damghan Foulad Kavir Complex on Monday, he added that the government and officials are trying to prepare the ground for investment.

Stressing the need for maintaining national solidarity, Larijani said that the enemy intends to paralyze production in the country.

Describing the big size of the government as a major obstacle for investment, he said that the government should support the investors.

The country has a hard path ahead for progress and elevation, but it has the potential to achieve a lofty status, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish