Oct 28, 2019, 7:32 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83533895
0 Persons

Tags

Larijani: Threat of war aimed at destroying Iran's economy

Larijani: Threat of war aimed at destroying Iran's economy

Semnan, Oct 28, IRNA – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that threatening Iran with war is aimed at destroying Iran's economy, and reiterated that the enemy is seeking to get the investors disappointed by creating obstacles and making baseless claims.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second phase of Damghan Foulad Kavir Complex on Monday, he added that the government and officials are trying to prepare the ground for investment.

Stressing the need for maintaining national solidarity, Larijani said that the enemy intends to paralyze production in the country.

Describing the big size of the government as a major obstacle for investment, he said that the government should support the investors.

The country has a hard path ahead for progress and elevation, but it has the potential to achieve a lofty status, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 4 =