Hormuz peace plan aiming at creating lasting peace in region

In this article, titled "Peace Plan of Hormuz", published in some Kuwaiti newspapers on Monday, Irani referred to the proposal sent by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to all heads of state in the region, and note that Iranian president based on principles derived from the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran put forward the "Hormuz Peace Endeavor", a regional cooperation blueprint consisting of 8 countries for the establishment of lasting peace throughout the region at the UN General Assembly summit.

The plan of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been sent to all countries of the region, including Kuwait, is aimed at establishing security in the Persian Gulf, the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz with the participation of all the countries of the region and away from the interference of foreign forces which so far has had problems and threats, for the region, waterways, maritime security, oil and energy.

Other benefits of this initiative are promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity for the inhabitants of the region, ensuring maritime security, encouraging trade, economics, strengthening cultural and social relations, mutual understanding, fostering friendly relations, cooperation among nations, addressing all disputes to create collective security that covers all countries and regions.

The Hormuz Peace Plan also seeks to counter sectarian strife, quell unrest and current wars through peaceful means, through dialogue, cooperation for the elimination of terrorism and extremism, the realization of collective security, respect for the sovereignty of states, and their territorial integrity, confronting threats and violence and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The plan encompasses the support of all member-states in resolving disputes between countries in the region to ensure a bright future for future generations plagued by competition and hatred, dreaming of cohesion and re-integration for investment, scientific advancement, and revival of antecedents who planted the seed of science and the golden age of Islamic civilization.

The project focuses on issues such as the approximation of religions, cultural exchange, tourism development, and economic cooperation, as the shared religious, cultural, historical and geographical relationships that have been the basis of trust and friendship building for centuries have been the link between the people of the region. Positive engagement of countries in the region with the proposal of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran called "Hormuz Peace Endeavor" is the best future for the children of the countries of the region.

