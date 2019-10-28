Oct 28, 2019, 7:08 PM
Persian Gulf states to attend 2nd Kish Music Festival

Kish, Oct 28, IRNA- The Persian Gulf states will take part in the 2nd Kish Music Festival (from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman) that is slated to be held in Iran on November 21-22.

The event aims at promoting Iranian traditional music as well as introducing domestic art.

The 1st edition of the festival had been held in Kish Island in 2018.

