Iranian taekwondo player wins silver medal in Serbia

Head of Gilan Province Taekwondo Team told IRNA on Monday that Hadipour managed to reach final at the end of the competitions to grab the silver medal.

Mohsen Setorgi added that the taekwondo fighter from Iran's Gilan province attended the event in the category of -58 kilograms and beat his Serbian rival 22-10.

In the weight category of -58 kg, he overpowered his Russian and Tunisian until he competed with another Tunisian and finished second to win the silver medal in final, he said.

The 18th Galeb Belgrade Trophy - Serbia Open attended by 285 athletes ended in Belgrade on Sunday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish