Iran, China's Academy of Agricultural Sciences sign MoU

Following the official invitation of the Yanan Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Iran's Deputy Minister Kazem Khavazi during a visit to the Academy's facilities and laboratories as well as becoming familiar with research activities met with the Academy's president Xuelin Li.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), holding specialized committees and approval of joint research projects were other goals of the visit by the Iranian delegation to China.

Referring to the history and antecedent of bilateral relations between Iran and China, Khavazi recalled for the development of scientific relations within the framework of the Silk Road Restoration Program.

Xuelin Li, meantime, described the development of the scientific relationship with the Agricultural Education Research and Promotion Organization as an opportunity for scientific enhancement.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides formally signed an MoU on joint agricultural research as they announced their readiness to expand research collaborations.

Within the framework of this MoU, the parties undertook to develop their cooperation in various fields of agricultural research.

According to the report, hybrid seed production of wheat, rice, rapeseed, vegetables, safflower, breeding and processing of tea, tropical fruits, temperate fruits and underground flowers, development of integrated pest and disease management methods are among the most important areas of joint research.

Prior to traveling to China, the delegation members drafted the Action Plan Document on Cooperation with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, with the title of Proposed Research and Executive Cooperation with China on the basis of our country's agricultural needs and with a view to reaching a common agreement at meetings.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish