Kuwait reviewing Iran's peace plan

On the sidelines of a celebration marking the seventy-fourth anniversary of the United Nations, Jarallah told reporters that Kuwait had received the plan and was in the process of examining it, Al-Ray newspaper reported.

Jarallah said Iran would be notified as soon as the decision was made.

Amid mounting tensions in the region following Yemen's Ansarullah attack on Saudi oil facilities, President Rouhani addressing the United Nations General Assembly unveiled Iran's new initiative 'Coalition for Hope and Security of Hormuz' or briefly 'Coalition of HOPE for Hormuz'.

The coalition that Iran speaks of includes 8 regional countries: 6 southern Persian Gulf states of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plus Iran and Iraq.

What has emerged is that the focus of the coalition is a collective partnership within the Persian Gulf region.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart had discussed regional issues, especially the Hormuz Peace Initiative, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Jarallah referred to the security of Iraq's borders with Kuwait and stressed the security of the borders in accordance with the security plan provided by Kuwait.

He also pointed to the possibility of retaliatory attacks by the ISIS terrorists following the killing of the head of the terrorist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who said Iraqi intelligence was working with regional countries to stop the attacks.

The senior official also pointed to the situation of Kuwaiti citizens in Lebanon who are reluctant to return. Most Kuwaitis live in mountainous areas away from the Lebanese protests, he said, and security measures have been taken.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish