Poland expresses willingness to develop ties with Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Anzali Port, Wojciech Unolt after his meeting with Anzali governor said on Monday that given the hospitality of Anzali citizens vis-a-vis Polish refugees 75 years ago, the city plays an important role in developing comprehensive relations with Poland.

He referred to the proposed creation of a twinning pact between Bandar Anzali with one of the port cities of Poland in order to expand comprehensive ties between the two countries by Governor of Anzali, and added, "We welcome any circumstance that leads to development of comprehensive political, economic, cultural and tourism between the two countries.

Unolt added that Iran and Poland can have good cooperation in cultural, commercial, economic and especially tourism areas.

Unolt pointed out that at the moment the city of Krakow in Poland has a twinning pact with Isfahan, and said, "We can establish twinning pact between the port city with a port in Poland or in one of the cities with wetlands along the Baltic Sea.

Referring to Polish businessmen and investors' interest in developing economic and investment relations in Iran, the diplomat went on to say that in order to develop economic relations between the two countries, "we need appropriate information about the infrastructure and capacities available in Anzali Port and other cities".

The Polish Charge d'Affaires in Iran pointed to the existence of different cultures and ethnic groups in Iran as one of attractions that can determine the destinations of tourists' travel, and stated that he is very interested in Iran's cultural and historical background and considering the trips he had to the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashad and Yazd, the events of 77 years ago and the hospitality of the Anzali peoples of war-torn Poland have attracted him more to this city because he believes Polish history has begun in Anzali Port.

