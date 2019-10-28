70,000-year old human settlement found in Iran

The cave contained invaluable remains that prove human settlement, said the head of the excavation team Elham Qasidian.

Qasidian said that rock settlement found in Sorhe area provides priceless data from the Middle Paleolithic age.

She said that items discovered so far are mostly stone tools, which need more precise investigations, adding that this is the first settlement of Middle Paleolithic humans found in this area.

Qasidian added that such settlements had already been found in the western parts of the country, like Kermanshah and Lorestan provinces, but this is the first time they are found in the southern parts of Alborz mountain ranges.

The items found in the caves include stone tools, bones, and coal, said Saman Heydari, an archeology professor, adding that this style of tool-making can be traced back to 125,000 years ago.

Ali-Reza Dehqan-Mehrjooi, deputy head of the province's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, said that the excavations are being done by an Iranian in cooperation with Germany. Neanderthal Museum of Germany is financially supporting the excavations.

