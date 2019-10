In quarter-finals category, Iran defeated Philippines 45-44.

After hitting Thailand 45-44 in semi-final match, Iran advanced to

In final match, Iran was defeated by South Korea and received a silver medal.

The Sabre is one of the three disciplines of modern fencing. The sabre weapon is for thrusting and cutting with both the cutting edge and the back of the blade.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish