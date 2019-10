Speaking to IRNA, Mousavi said Zarif is to participate in some panels related to the conference.

In his speeches, Iranian foreign minister is to elaborate on regional, current developments in the Persian Gulf, he added.

The foreign minister will also declare Iran's position, Mousavi said.

Last week, Zarif attended the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

