The competitions was held in two categories of 20" and 26" and Iranian cyclists Sepehr Khamseh, Ahmad Jabbari, Mohammad Rahmati and Mohammad Amin Seidi advanced to final match.

The event was held with the attendance of 16 countries.

In 26" category, Khamseh and Jabbari bagged gold and bronze medals and a Japanese rival stood on the second place.

Meanwhile, in 20" category Rahmati and Seidi ranked first and third.

