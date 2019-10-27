Iran Hanmadang team grab 14 medals in Asia

Jalal Aghdam and Abol Hassan Shahverdi in over 40 years category snatched gold medals.

Behnam Montazeri stood on the second position and Reza Mohammadian grabbed a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Ayoub Mousavi and Amin Aramaesh Fard earned bronze medals.

“In 1992, the World Taekwondo Hanmadang opened its first contest that brought together Taekwondo practitioners from all over the world,” World Taekwondo Hanmadang reported.

“It was the perfect venue to present genuine martial arts spirit and highlight the skills and techniques of Taekwondo.”

“Since then, it has been recognized as the leading international competition on the various Taekwondo techniques and skills.”

“It is proud of its highly valued Taekwondo tradition worldwide.”

“The World Taekwondo Hanmadang introduces the cultural superiority of Taekwondo and promotes the martial art as a valuable Korean culture.”

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish