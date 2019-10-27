Gov’t Spox: Al-Baghdadi’s death not end of ISIS ideology  

Neither the death of Bin Laden, nor that of al-Baghdadi is regarded as end of the ISIS terrorism but it is only end of one of its chapters, Ali Rabiei wrote on his Twitter account.

Death is just a symbol but it is now growing with US policies, regional petrodollars and is being appeared by Takfiri ideology, he added.

He called for uprooting these three sources in order to dry up the terrorism-nurturing quagmire.

Rabiei went on to say that Iran in the forefront of fighting terrorism is now among pioneers in fighting Daesh ideology and is the supporter of diplomatic and ideological approach by presenting the plan for a world free of violence, confronting extremism in the international arena and by its advisory assistance in the region.

The US is trying to monopolize civilization discourse and to pretend troops deployment and cruel sanctions as part of fighting terrorism, he said.

This is while, terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa have been created by intelligence-military and supporting arrogance.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s Number One terrorist leader to justice,” Trump claimed earlier in a televised announcement.

“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone," he added.

According to Washington Post, Trump described what he called a “dangerous and daring” nighttime operation by US "Special Operations forces in northwestern Syria, which involved firefights and culminated in what he said was a retreat by Baghdadi into a tunnel," he noted.

"There, Baghdadi detonated an explosive vest, killing himself and three of the six children he was believed to have," Western media reported.

