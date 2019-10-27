Iran ICT Min says Trump's surprise reaction to killing of ISIS leader a sham

"Not a big deal! You just killed your creature," Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account in reaction to US President Donald Trump who had earlier said: "Something very big has just happened!"

“Last night the United States brought the world’s Number One terrorist leader to justice,” Trump claimed earlier in a televised announcement.

“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone," he added.

According to Washington Post, Trump described what he called a “dangerous and daring” nighttime operation by US "Special Operations forces in northwestern Syria, which involved firefights and culminated in what he said was a retreat by Baghdadi into a tunnel," he noted.

"There, Baghdadi detonated an explosive vest, killing himself and three of the six children he was believed to have," Western media reported.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish