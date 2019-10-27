Iranian artist grabs best actress award in Int’l Street theater fest

Iranian director Morteza Asadi Maram told IRNA that the event is aimed at attracting tourists and introducing Darbandikhan to people.

"The Iraqi Kurdish officials take advantage of language, culture to develop cultural, economic and tourism relations," Asadi Maram said.

He noted that the event was held with the attendance of artists from Iran, Italy, Spain, Chile, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRG).

Javad Nia has the experience of playing role in International Puppet Festival (Tehran-Mobarak), International Fajr Film Festival, two international festivals in Marivan, International Children & Youth Theater Festival in Hamedan and some other international events.

