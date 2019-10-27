Ten Iranians nominated for Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award is an international children's literary award established by the Swedish government in 2002 to honor the Swedish children's author Astrid Lindgren.

According to its official website, some 237 representatives from 68 countries have been nominated for the award.

The nominees have been selected from among writers, illustrators, reading promoters and story tellers.

It is worth noting that 46% of nominees are female, 41% male and 13% organizations.

The list of Iranian nominees is as follows:

1. Children's Book Council

2. Farhad Hassanzadeh (Writer)

3. Mahdi Hajvani (Reading promoter)

4. Jamshid Khanian (Writer)

5. Iranian portable libraries

6. Houshang Moradi Kermani (Writer)

7. “Read with me” project

8. Farshid Shafie (Illustrator)

9. Mohammad Reza Shams (Writer)

10. Ali Asghar Seyyed Abadi (Reading promoter)

According to the event official website: Astrid Lindgren’s works have been translated into more than 90 languages.

She renewed children's literature and combined artistic integrity with commitment to the rights of children and young people.”

Astrid Lindgren died in 2002 at the age of 94, but her stories will live forever.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award is presented every year.

The award money is SEK 5 million, making it the largest international children's and young adult literature award in the world.

The award total indicates that reading by children and young adults is extremely important.

The total is also intended to inspire anyone involved in children's literature.

The award is presented to authors, illustrators, oral storytellers and reading promoters.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish