S. Arabia seeks to wreak havoc, ease tensions with Iran concurrently

In an interview with IRNA about Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' approach to reducing tensions with Iran and simultaneously making accusations against Tehran, Amir Mousavi said both Saudi Arabia and UAE are serious about reducing tensions with Iran. In recent weeks, we have witnessed mediation and requests from the Iraqi and Pakistani prime ministers to ease tensions with Iran.

He stated that the role of Imran Khan in reducing tensions between Tehran and Riyadh is not just for mediation, stressing that the role of the Pakistani Prime Minister is more than mediation, and in fact, his role is to guarantee and validate possible agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia. However, Riyadh faces two external and internal problems to reduce tensions with Tehran.

The Saudi external problems to ease tensions with Iran is their dependence on the United States and Israel, which will not allow Riyadh to do so, the expert said. As soon as Imran Khan traveled to Tehran to talk to Iranian officials and ease tensions with Riyadh, the United States announced it would send Saudi Arabia two billion dollars, several thousand troops and a number of fighters, ships and missiles to confront Iran.

Describing Saudi Arabia's internal barriers and challenges to reducing tensions with Iran, Mousavi reiterated that within the House of Saud, we are witnessing clandestine rivalries that do not want Mohammed bin Salman to succeed and would like him to remain in the quagmire he is grappling with it. In fact, there is a shadow government in Riyadh that does not support the improvement of Iranian-Saudi relations by Mohammed bin Salman and wants the Saudi crown prince to remain in the swamp.

Saudi Arabia has failed in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, Mousavi said, pointing out that Muhammad bin Salman has failed in all of his projects. Even Mohammed bin Salman has failed to establish a strategic relationship with Trump, and we have seen repeated insults and humiliations by the US president. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is not in good position after the attacks on Aramco and Najran.

The foreign policy analyst went on to say that Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi government have lost their regional popularity, and the money they paid to hire others is no longer working, and the forces that are hitting Iran and the axis of resistance in other countries backed Saudi Arabia, are now in the weaken positions.

Mousavi said that Saudi Arabia would have to reduce tensions with Iran to get out of the current quagmire and underlined that reducing tensions with Iran would be a great success for Mohammed bin Salman. So the Saudi government is trying to negotiate with Iran because it knows that any confrontation with Iran and the axis of resistance is not in their interest. They can strike, but the result is not desirable for them, and it will yield nothing but defeat.

The Saudis know that the process of negotiating with Iran can be lengthy, he said, noting that Saudi Arabia is taking evil measures against Iran while trying to ease tensions with it. Therefore, in addition to their efforts to negotiate with Iran, they are also taking measures to weaken Iran's position. If by then negotiations with Iran have been finalized, they will stop theses disrupting measures, but if not, they will restore to such measures to have an upper hand in negotiation with Iran.

The recent developments in Lebanon and Iraq are an example of Saudi evils aimed at weakening the axis of resistance and chaos in Iran's friendly countries, the expert added.

Mousavi noted that Iran was aware of this Saudi Arabia's strategy and double-layer game and went on to say that the reason for the Saudi mischief is that they are now in a losing position and have no trump cards. Being present at the negotiating table with Iran is also a sign of surrender and failure, and they do not like it. So by taking such measures, they want to be in a better position in negotiation.

Referring to the UAE's approach to reduce tensions with Iran, Mousavi highlighted that the UAE is ahead of Saudi Arabia in improving relations with Iran, and has taken practical measures in the form of a silent light to improve relations with Iran. They left Yemen and took steps to improve bilateral relations.

Despite these positive actions by the UAE, Abu Dhabi is making shenanigans against Iran, the foreign policy analyst went on to say. They had strong present at the Manama Conference and active in the Iranophobia project. Their footprints are also evident in Lebanon and Iraq.

Mousavi emphasized that Iran should be able to calm Saudi Arabia and the UAE further and attract them, saying that reducing the tension of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi with Tehran is in the interest of the region, the axis of resistance and Iran because they are, however, part of the Islamic world and unfortunately the two countries are overwhelmed by mercenaries and dependence on the United States and, more recently, Israel, and have been so persuaded that their dependence on the West causes them to be devoured by Iran.

He explained the reason why Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had changed their approach to talks with Iran and noted that they have realized that they cannot count on the US in sensitive situations, and this has led them to think about reducing or at least managing tension with Iran. They fabricated coalitions against Iran and were also praised, but in effect received no results. Saudi Arabia suffered the most damages in the attacks on Aramco, and was only verbally supported.

The expert concluded that they saw that neither the US weapon nor the US was working for them, and they saw that the US was not willing to endanger even the life of one soldier for them, giving only expensive and useless weapons so they were ready for dialogue but this readiness and change of attitude is not because of friendship and benevolence, but because of Iranian authority and distrust of the US and the West.

