Iran’s rower bags bronze in 2019 Asian Rowing Champs

Meanwhile, Hanieh Khorsand ranked third in Asia.

In preliminary stage, Iranian athletes competed in 6 categories and advanced final stage in all of them.

Earlier, Bahman Nassiri and Nazanin Molaei bagged gold medals in men’s and women’s single sculls, respectively.

The 19th edition of Asian Rowing Championships kicked off in Chungju of South Korea on October 23 and will wrap up on October 27.

Rowing, sometimes referred to as crew in the United States, is a sport whose origins reach back to Ancient Egyptian times. It involves propelling a boat on water using oars. By pushing against the water with an oar, a force is generated to move the boat.

9376**2050

