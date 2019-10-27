Iran says is closely monitoring Iraqi situation

“Iran is carefully monitoring the the situation in Iraq,” said Abbas Mousavi, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Saturday.

At least six people have been killed in Baghdad and Nasiriya, officials say, as protests continue across the country for a second day.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi nation’s demands that are clearly insisted on by the religious authority as well as Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi,” Mousavi said, adding that the Iraqi religious and political officials can together achieve goals and help build a better future.

The latest deaths push the overall death toll in this month's anti-government protests to more than 190.

Iran has always been supporting Iraq, giving it all the capacities and potentials.

