Zarif stresses political solution to calamity in Yemen

"Met with Yemen’s Mohammad Abdul-Salam in Tehran today," Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

"Discussed range of issues, incl latest efforts to end the Saudi-led war & humanitarian catastrophe," he added.

Zarif noted: "There is only a political solution to this man-made calamity, and it can only be achieved with the participation of all actors."

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on the deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif, and Ayn Issa.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

