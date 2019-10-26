Iraq agrees to reopen Sumar border

Houshang Bazvand told the Council of Government and Private Sector on Saturday that a meeting is slated to be held in this regard to discuss the issue with the Iraqi side in detail.

The reason why Sumar border remains closed is that the Iraqi side was not ready for reopening that, he said, noting that Kermanshah Governorate is in a hurry to reopen the border.

"In addition to trying to reopen the border, we are also consulting to formalize it and this has been notified to the Iraqi side," he said.

Stressing the need for using all capacities of Parvizkhan border in the field of export, he added that until the time the Sumar border is opened, the border can bear the export burden of Sumar.

Kermanshah province with 371 kilometers of common border with Iraq as well as six official borders and active markets, handles almost half of Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq annually.

Sumar border was closed this summer by the Iraqi officials.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish