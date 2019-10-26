Seven countries to attend Int'l Children Theater Festival

Director General of Hamedan Culture and Islamic Guidance Department Ahmad Reza Ehsani said on Saturday that some 52 theatrical groups from 13 Iranian provinces and seven countries are to perform in the upcoming event.

Addressing a session of Policymaking Council of the 26th International Children Theater Festival, he said that of 26 rounds of the event, 20 editions have been hosted by Hamedan.

Some 303 works have been submitted to the secretariat of the festival, indicating 20 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year, he said.

The 26th International Children Theater Festival will be held from November 7-12 with the motto of 'Child, Nature and Theater'.

