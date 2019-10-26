Zarif calls for ending killing of civilians in Yemen

Speaking in a meeting with Spokesman for Yemeni Ansarallah Mohammed Abdul Salam, Zarif underlined the fact that political solution is the key to settle the Yemeni crisis.

He also stressed Iran's support for establishing a truce in Yemen and holding intra-Yemeni talks.

Iranian top diplomat extended Iran's readiness for rendering humanitarian aid to Yemen.

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam appreciated Iran's support of Yemeni people and presented a report on the latest situation in Yemen and the prospect of solving the crisis through political means.

He also elaborated on the latest humanitarian condition in Yemen.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif, and Ayn Issa.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

