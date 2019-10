Bahman Nassiri and Nazanin Molaei bagged gold medals in men’s and women’s single sculls, respectively.

Zeinab Norouzi and Kimia Zareei in women's lightweight double sculls, as well as Hanieh Khorsand and Nazanin Rahmani in women's double sculls, snatched two bronze medals at the event.

The 19th edition of Asian Rowing Championships kicked off in Chungju of South Korea on October 23 and will wrap up on October 27.

