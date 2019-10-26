720 million dollars of goods exported from Mehran border to Iraq

Rouhollah Gholami said on Saturday that after the grand congress of Arbaeen, commercial truck commutes at the Mehran have resumed and its commercial activities have returned to normal for the past few days.

Stating that the customs make all their efforts to attract more businessmen, facilitate and remove obstacles to exports from the border, the official noted that the main export items during the period (seven months) have been building materials, fruit and, plastic products, industrial products, glass, household appliances, and metal products, respectively.

According to Gholami, the export of goods such as meat, sugar, oil, sugar, etc is now prohibited from the Mehran border.

Ilam province customs director-general noted that given the senior officials’ emphasis on continuing the positive export trend and seriousness for its development, the implementation of programs and proper management of all capacities of the international border of Mehran can be used for the economic development of the province and the country.

The border town of Mehran in the province of Ilam, about 230 kilometers from Baghdad, is the closest border town to Iraqi capital and the holy places of pilgrimage, which today has become a hub for exporters and pilgrims to the neighboring country.

The border town of Mehran is located 85 kilometers southwest of Ilam.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish