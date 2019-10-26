Qatari expert says unilateralism will make world dangerous, unpredictable

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the first international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" at the Faculty of Law and Political Science of Allameh Tabataba'i University.

The Qatari scholar added that other countries will not be forced to follow multilateral measures when one of the most important countries disregards multilateral agreements.

He reiterated that unilateralism will finally lead to an unpredictable world that every country will prioritize its interests rather than pursue a collective interest.

The fact that the US is pulling out of international agreements like the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as transferring the nuclear technology to certain countries is tantamount to disregarding international law, he said, adding it creates a nuclear competition among nations.

The Qatari professor went on to say that holding conferences on the topic is a good avenue to make Iranian scholars meet international figures to discuss the international issues, including climate change, nuclear proliferation and human rights that benefit all states.

The First International Conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" took place on October 21 in the presence of representatives from Italy, India, Russia, Finland, Poland, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Macedonia, and Afghanistan.



The event envisaged forming four expert panels over different issues and aiming to exchange opinion as well as providing solutions to define the boundaries of unilateralism challenging a range of topics in international law such as International Environmental Law (IEL), human rights, international peace, and security along with international agencies.

