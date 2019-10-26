US warcrafts brings nothing but feeling of insecurity for region

The people of the region are unhappy with what the US and other powers have done to the region, Brigadier-General Qassem Rezaee said in a meeting with the Sunni Imam of Friday Prayer of Kish Island Yaghoub Shams.

Brigadier-General Rezaee said that the UN has not been able to do its commitments; that’s why Iran has wanted the international body to come to the borders and listen to what people say.

He asked, "How long the countries of the region intend to serve the US and pay for their expenses?"

Brigadier-General Rezaee also said that the countries of the Persian Gulf should awaken because the arrogant countries bring nothing for the people of any region they set foot in except for insecurity.

He added that the security felt in Iran is the fruit of the cooperation between the border guards and the border settlers.

The Friday Prayer leader of Kish Island, located in the Persian Gulf, said in the meeting that cooperation with the guards of the borders is like "worshiping Allah" and is a religious duty.

He added that the security of the society is more necessary than its power. The Islamic Republic of Iran belongs to all people of the country, and its honor is the honor of the people.

