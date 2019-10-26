Iran's 'Boxer' earns Illustrations Bratislava (BIB) award

'Boxer' narrates the story of a hero who is involved in kindness-violence contradiction.

Philanthropy, controlling anger and power are important messages conveyed by this book.

It had earlier been listed in Munich international and Sharjah Children's Book Illustration Exhibitions.

According to official website of the event, "BIBIANA is a cultural institution with international activity. It was founded in 1987 as a partner of a world-known event with a long tradition "Biennial of Illustration Bratislava."

"From the beginning it was professionally specialized as a gallery institution supporting a development of illustration works for children and improving quality of literature for children in Slovakia and abroad."

"Gradually, with the help of new people and new ideas, the philosophy of BIBIANA began to change, possibilities of development and spreading art for children became wider, creating a rich spectrum of genres."

Other awards like BIB Plaque and BIB Golden have been granted to China, Malaysia, Latvia, Russia, South Korea, Portugal, Japan, Slovenia and Brazil.

