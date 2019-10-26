Denying visas for participants of international forums "obsolete": Iran's Econ. Min.

In today's world, it is senseless for the hosts of the international organizations to exploit the mutual issues and not issue visas for the participants from other countries, said Farhad Dejpasand in the opening ceremony of a civil project.

He said he would not participate in the 2019 Annual Meeting of the World Bank to be held in Washington in a protest against the US decision that did not issue the visa for Governor of the Central Bank Abdunnasser Hemmati and the officials accompanying him.

The US decision is clearly "disrespect to the Iranian delegation", he said.

He added that Iran is focusing on the indigenous sources for expansion and development.

He said that as Iran has disappointed the enemies in the past year, it will continue to do so.

