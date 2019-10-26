Iran's Faghani to officiate in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The match between Malaysia and Indonesia from the 7th group and in the second stage will be held on November 19 in Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international men's association football championship contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

According to FIFA, Mohammad Reza Mansouri and Mohammad Reza Abolfazli will act as assistants and Moud Bonyadi Far will be the 4th official.

Faghani has refereed important matches such as the 2014 AFC Champions League Final, the 2015 AFC Asian Cup Final, the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup Final, the 2016 Olympic football final match. He has also refereed matches in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish