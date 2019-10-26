Media shouldn’t be influenced by US propaganda against Iran: Dutch experts

After they returned from Iran, the Dutch group held a meeting with Iran's ambassador Ali-Reza Kazemi-Abdi, to talk about their findings and memories in Iran.

A member of the group, who is a lawyer, said that based on what he has seen and heard in the media, they had expected to see gloomy situation in a way the people were under social and economic pressures, but, what they saw was happy, hospitable people with rich culture; they were tolerant and freely spoke about everything.

Another member of the group, a physician, said that they talked even to the clergymen of Qom and found out that they are very open-minded and have modern ideas, and that it was a shocking to them that the media are reflecting whatever the US wants them to.

They group was unanimously surprised with the high level of normalcy and calm in Iran and called for expansion of economic ties between Iran and Europe.

Iran's ambassador said in a meeting that the media is trying to create negative atmosphere against Iran and hoped for the people of Europe to visit Iran more frequently to have a better and more realistic image of the country.

The Dutch learned and intellectual group had visited Iran's historical and cultural centers, museums, and tourist attraction of Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Yazd, Kashan, Qom. They had also held meetings with the university professors and religious schools instructors in Tehran and Qom.

