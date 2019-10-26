Tehran, Belgrade sign MOU on organizing Int'l Book Fair

According to the MOU, the two sides will provide each other with a 24-square-meter booth free of charge within 3 years.

At the meeting, both sides emphasized expansion of cooperation and presence of the Tehran Book Fair in Belgrade, and the Belgrade Book Fair officials also expressed hope for an effective presence at the Tehran Book Fair.

They called for cooperation of the publishers of the two countries with each other, and the parties pledged to provide facilities for this purpose.

The 64th Belgrade International Book Fair ended on Saturday October 26.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish