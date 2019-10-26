Envoy: Tehran, Mexico City cooperate on Intl issues

He made the remarks in a meeting with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Congress of the Union Laura Rojas Hernández.

Mohammad Taqi Hosseini said that Tehran is seeking to maintain friendly relations with Mexico City and Latin American states as well.

He called for developing ties between two countries.

Expressing satisfaction over formation of Iran friendship group in Mexican Congress of the Union, he said that more cooperation between Iranian and Mexican parliaments can have important impact on promoting relations between two countries in political, economic and cultural fields.

Referring to Iran’s position in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, Hosseini elaborated on measures taken by Iran to restore stability and tranquility in the region.

Meanwhile, Rojas Hernández pointed to Iran’s parliamentary friendship group, saying Mexico is keen on cooperation with Iran.

She expressed hope to make great strides in promoting relations.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to hold Iran’s cultural week under the support of Mexican Congress of the Union.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish