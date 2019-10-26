Oct 26, 2019, 9:47 AM
WHO says Iran capable of exporting medicines to Mediterranean states

Tehran, Oct 26, IRNA - Director of the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Directorate for World Health Organization (WHO) said that Iran is capable of exporting medicines to the Eastern Mediterranean sates and share knowledge with them.

WHO always support such act and cooperation among countries, Ahmed al-Manzari told IRNA.

Over 95% of the drugs used in Iran are being made domestically, he said, adding that it is an honor meaning that there is exports opportunity for Iran.

He noted that enjoys health security and world standard health facilities in light of the health services provided for the public and pharmaceutical industry and manufacturing related equipment in Iran.

It is very good that Iran is capable in these areas is also able to share them with other countries, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Manzari said that media can help propagate the culture of health and well-being of the public.

He vowed to introduce Iran health sector capabilities to other countries.

