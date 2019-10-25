Iran ready for promoting ties with Malaysia

Rouhani added, "Your efforts for developing Malaysia have always been admired by the elites, including those in Iran."

Promoting Tehran-Kuala Lumpur relations will benefit the two nations and governments, he said, noting that new mechanisms should work out for further development of mutual collaboration.

Mutual investment should be put on agenda of the two countries to help promote economic relations, Rouhani said.

Great nations, including Iran and Malaysia, should not surrender to US pressures, he said, noting that the Iranian nation tolerated difficulties over the past year but it left behind the stage successfully.

Iran is interested to improve academic and technological ties with Malaysia, Rouhani said, noting that the two countries can help each other by sharing experience.

Malaysian premier, for his part, said, "I always know myself as Iran's friend and I found its achievements in modern technologies and sciences as wonderful."

"The US sanctions are not against Iran alone; rather they have targeted all nations, as we should make arrangements for enhancing cooperation," he said.

Malaysia has been impressed by the Iranian nation and government's resistance, as you have managed to do away with the US pressures, he said addressing Rouhani.

