Rouhani urges Iran, Algeria to expand economic ties

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the interim president of Algeria Abdul Qadir bin Saleh late on Friday where he added the two countries should further increase their trade exchanges by devising new mechanisms.

Establishment of joint economic commission can help promote mutual collaboration, he said.

For his part, bin Saleh hailed bilateral relations s historic and strong, saying that they should remove all obstacles in the way of developing ties.

"I am happy that the two countries have common stances in most of the fields, which should lead to promotion of economic cooperation proportionate to the two countries' capabilities and capacities," he said.

