President Rouhani says Islamic states should stand united like a family

He made the remarks in a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday on the sidelines of the 18th NAM Summit in Baku.

"If Islamic states stand together, no country even the US will be able to create problems for them," he said.

Regional problems are rooted in the aliens' interferences, Rouhani said, noting that Iran has done its best to settle the problems causing disputes in the region through dialogue.

Describing Bangladesh as a big Islamic and friendly country, he hailed deep cultural and historic commonalities between the two nations, saying that Islamic Republic of Iran is interested to further promote bilateral, regional and international relations with Dhaka.

Elsewhere in his talks, Rouhani expressed pleasure over Bangladesh economic achievements, saying that Iran is ready for boosting economic relations with the country, particularly in the field of energy.

Sheikh Hasina, for her part, pointed to profound cultural and historic commonalities between the two nations, reiterating her country's willingness to enhance ties with all states, especially friendly and Muslim country of Iran.

"Unity is the key to Muslim countries' success," she said, noting that Islamic states can form a big power for themselves.

Slamming sanctions against the countries, she wondered why the US thinks it can impose sanctions on any country it wants and withstand the nations.

"In foreign policy, we have set 'friendship with all and enmity with nobody' as our motto," she said, noting that although Bangladesh is a small country, it have big population and has achieved good economic progresses.

