US, Zionist regime only bow to language of force: Cleric

Addressing a large crowd of worshippers in the Iranian capital, the major cleric said that from early stages of the Islamic revolution it was the constant strategy of the United States and the Zionist regime to wage war and confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United States and the Zionist regime and their neighboring countries understand only one language which is the language of force; countries that want to defend their national interests against these extremists must be adorned with political, scientific, defense, economic power. The language of authority protects their interests; the Iranian nation talks with the language of logic, faith, and only relies on scientific, political, defense capabilities with world powers, the cleric said.

Tehran interim Friday prayer leader said that it is not fair to say that some call for constructive engagement with the world while others call for continued opposition to the world; in a world all seek to have a sound interaction with the world.

Our strategy, according to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic revolution, is to avoid tense relation with countries and to strengthen constructive relations with non-hostile countries; relations boost national capacity, emphasizing counterterrorism and aggression in foreign relations.

