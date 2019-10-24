Iran's Pirjahan wins gold at  Men's 400m Hurdles of World Military Games

Pirjahan finished the race at 49.61 seconds, reaching the finish line faster than his Indian rival who become runner up.

100 military athletes from Iran are taking part in several disciplines like cycling, orienteering, wrestling, life-saving, volleyball, archery, parachuting, track, and fields.

Thousands of military athletes from member-states of the International Military Sports Council, or CISM, are participating in the 10-day 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province, in October.

