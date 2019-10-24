Iran beat Turkmenistan to kick off AFC Futsal C’ship Qualifications on high note

Iran defeated Turkmenistan 4-0 in the opening Central and South Zone Group B Qualifier of AFC Futsal Championship on Wednesday.

In the match, held at Ghadir Hall in Urmia, northwest Iran, three Iranian players got on the scoresheet in addition to an own goal from Turkmenistan’s Gurbangeldi Sahedov as the home crowd was treated to a commanding display from the team ranked five in the world.

The result puts Iran on the verge of qualifying for next year’s Finals with two games remaining in the group.

Iran's national futsal team will meet Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

The competition is being held in Orumiyeh from October 23 to 25.

The six group winners - two each from West, East and the combined Central and South zones - from the Qualifiers will advance to the Finals.

They will be joined by the respective group runner-up from the Central and South Zones. The third team from the East Zone will be decided through a playoff.

The respective runner-up from the West zone will also qualify with the fifth spot to be decided via a playoff between the third-placed teams from the two groups.

The AFC Futsal Championship 2020 will be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from February 24 to March 10.

