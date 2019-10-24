Iranian wrestler Poshtam wins gold at Military World Games

Poshtam defeated his Azerbaijani rival Hasan Aliyev in the finals of the Men 77kg category to wear the gold medal on Thursday.

The Iranian military officer had beaten North Korean, German and Romanian wrestlers to win the category.

Also, Amin Mirzazaeh of Iran finished third to win bronze at Men 130kg Greco-Roman category.

100 military athletes from Iran are taking part in several disciplines like cycling, orienteering, wrestling, life-saving, volleyball, archery, parachuting, track, and fields.

Thousands of military athletes from member states of the International Military Sports Council, or CISM, are participating in the 10-day 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province, in October.

