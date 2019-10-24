Iran says is ready to cooperate with Japan for legal diplomacy

Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs Laya Joenidi told Japan’s Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai that both countries can cooperate in legal diplomacy through law faculties and Iran bar association.

She also hailed a bilateral extradition agreement that has recently been signed between Iran and Japan.

She also mentioned that talented and educated Iranian youth can work in Japan to help the country grow and share their experiences and expertise with Japanese factories and institutions.

Japanese justice minister stressed that there are opportunities for good cooperation between Tokyo and Tehran.

Joenidi is in Japan to attend the crowning ceremony of the country's new Emperor Naruhitu.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish