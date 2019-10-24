Oct 24, 2019, 4:46 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83529828
0 Persons

Tags

Iran says is ready to cooperate with Japan for legal diplomacy

Iran says is ready to cooperate with Japan for legal diplomacy

Beijing, Oct 24, IRNA - Iran says it is ready to cooperate with Japan in legal diplomacy as the two countries move to consolidate their long-standing bilateral ties.

Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs Laya Joenidi told Japan’s Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai that both countries can cooperate in legal diplomacy through law faculties and Iran bar association. 

She also hailed a bilateral extradition agreement that has recently been signed between Iran and Japan. 

She also mentioned that talented and educated Iranian youth can work in Japan to help the country grow and share their experiences and expertise with Japanese factories and institutions. 

Japanese justice minister stressed that there are opportunities for good cooperation between Tokyo and Tehran. 

Joenidi is in Japan to attend the crowning ceremony of the country's new Emperor Naruhitu. 

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 7 =