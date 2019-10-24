Japan urges Iran deal parties to implement treaty fully

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said that Tokyo respects and supports the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), urging all signatories to the treaty to fully implement the deal.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Laya Joneidi, Vice President for Legal Affairs who is in Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito.

The Japanese premier also stressed the importance of political ties between Tehran and Tokyo who are celebrating their 90th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

Joneidi reiterated that Iran has been respecting its commitments within the nuclear deal that has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

