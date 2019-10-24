Oct 24, 2019, 4:14 PM
Iran's Tabriz Machinery Co. seals $30m contract with Syria

Tabriz, Oct 24, IRNA - Iran’s Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Company signed a 30-million-dollar contract with a Syrian company as part of two countries’ efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations.

Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Co. (also known as Machine Sazi Tabriz Co. in Persian) sealed its largest-ever contract with a Syrian company. 

The Iranian company will supply the Syrian factory with computer numerical control (CNC) tools over the next 6 years. 

Naser Farajzadeh, Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Co.’s caretaker manager, praised the deal, saying it will pave the way for the Iranian company to improve its performance. 

MST is a machine tool manufacturing factory established in 1969 in Tabriz, Iran. The major products of the factory are machinery tools such as turning machines, milling, drilling, and grinding machines. A large variety of MST's products are CNC controlled machines. 

