Iran's Tabriz Machinery Co. seals $30m contract with Syria

Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Co. (also known as Machine Sazi Tabriz Co. in Persian) sealed its largest-ever contract with a Syrian company.

The Iranian company will supply the Syrian factory with computer numerical control (CNC) tools over the next 6 years.

Naser Farajzadeh, Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Co.’s caretaker manager, praised the deal, saying it will pave the way for the Iranian company to improve its performance.

MST is a machine tool manufacturing factory established in 1969 in Tabriz, Iran. The major products of the factory are machinery tools such as turning machines, milling, drilling, and grinding machines. A large variety of MST's products are CNC controlled machines.

