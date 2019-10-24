Iran's exports up by over 20% in weight in 6 months despite US sanctions

Iranian exports saw a rise of 22.5% in weight in the last six months (March 22-September 21) in comparison to the same period last year, said Iran Trade Promotion Organisation President Hamid Zadbum on Thursday in the central city of Kashan.

He mentioned that Iran’s machine-made carpet exports are gaining in value and weight, noting that the country is trying to regain the lost market to other international competitors.

Kashan, located in the central Isfahan Province, is home to Iran’s carpet industry, both hand-woven and machine-made ones.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish