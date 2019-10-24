Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan region discuss solutions for Iranian engineering companies in KRG

Iran’s Consul General in the city of Sulaymaniyah Mahdi Shushtari met and held talks with Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abubakir in the Iraqi-Kurdish city on Thursday.

The two discussed ways to find solutions to the problems of Iranian consultancy and engineering companies that are conducting projects in the region.

The officials also talked about how to strengthen and improve border infrastructure to promote trade and tourism between the two nations.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish