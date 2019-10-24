Oct 24, 2019, 3:49 PM
Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan region discuss solutions for Iranian engineering companies in KRG

Sulaymaniyah, Oct 24, IRNA- Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s officials discussed on Thursday solutions to problems faced by Iranian engineering and consultancy companies that are carrying out projects in the autonomous region of Iraq. 

Iran’s Consul General in the city of Sulaymaniyah Mahdi Shushtari met and held talks with Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abubakir in the Iraqi-Kurdish city on Thursday. 

The two discussed ways to find solutions to the problems of Iranian consultancy and engineering companies that are conducting projects in the region. 

The officials also talked about how to strengthen and improve border infrastructure to promote trade and tourism between the two nations. 

