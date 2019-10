Iran’s steel exports stood at 5,897 million tons during the past six months (March 22-September 21), according to Iran’s Steel Association on Thursday.

The entity’s figures show that raw steel accounted for 61.8 percent of the overall exports while 18.5 percent of the exports comprised of ribbed round bars.

Direct round iron exports also grew 62 percent during the mentioned period in comparison to the same time last year.

