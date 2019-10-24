Iran economy minister cancels US visit after visas denied for his team to attend IMF/WB meeting

After canceling his visit to the US for the annual IMF gathering, Dejpasand sent a letter to President of the World Bank Group David R. Malpass –a former American government official- to express Tehran’s protest against Washington for placing unnecessary obstacles in the way of the Iranian delegation’s trip and for imposing illegal, unprecedented and hostile restrictions on the Islamic Republic.

He also denounced the US move to refuse a visa to members of the Iranian delegation who were supposed to take part in the IMF and WBG annual meeting 2019.

The event took place in Washington DC on October 14-20.

"Not taking political approaches towards economic delegations of member states of the World Bank and immunity of the World Bank and the IMF's governing body are the clear text of the World Bank's charter and not implementing this charter is against the international law and the principle of equality of the governments as one of the initial factors that are emphasized by multilateral development banks," wrote Dejpasand in his letter, warning that "ignoring these principles violate international organizations' policies".

The Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held on October 14-20 were attended by approximately 2,800 delegates from our member countries, 350 observer organization representatives and 800 members of the press. Approximately 550 accredited civil society members also participate in the Meetings.

The meetings were comprised of events open to all attendees, ministerial-level invitation-only sessions, closed bilateral meetings, and events open only to the Press.

