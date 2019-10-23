Dictators cannot comment on human rights: Iran envoy

During the meeting focusing on report by Javid Rehman, UN Special Rapporteur on on the human rights situation in Iran, he added that the issue of Iran has never been raised in the committee for the sake of human rights.

The envoy further noted that those who are claiming to be advocating values in the world have acted more like dictators.

Referring to the onslaughts launched on the vulnerable societies, including Muslims and US migrants, Hassani-Nejad said that they humiliate rule of law and all democratic values.

Why should one accept the racists, colonialist and dictators' recommendations' regarding human rights? he wondered.

"Their anger against Iranians has nothing to do with human rights, as they are unhappy as they are no longer able to decide for our future," he said.

